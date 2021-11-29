PLAINFIELD — The Union County Prosecutor's Office and city police are investigating a string of violent street robberies apparently victimizing lone Hispanic males, with at least four such incidents captured on surveillance video in recent weeks.

The suspects are believed to be between two and four males, using several different vehicles which authorities said were stolen, according to a release from the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutor William A. Daniel said four of the robberies happened during the weekend of Nov. 20 and 21, but that the ongoing investigation has revealed evidence which may link them to other alleged crimes dating back to the spring.

The most recent robberies were committed during early morning and daytime hours, authorities said.

In releasing the videos, investigators asked for the public's help to identify any of the perpetrators, victims, or people with potential additional information.

Anyone who might have that information is asked to contact Plainfield police at 732-620-2209, the Union County Prosecutor's Office at 908-672-2011, or by confidential tip at 908-654-TIPS (8477) and uctip.org.

Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

