Hillsborough, NJ man killed by falling tree

HILLSBOROUGH — Township police say a man died Sunday after a tree he was helping to cut down on his property fell on top of him.

Frank Abate Jr., 68, was moving away from the tree on his driveway at his home on Riverside Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to Hillsborough police. Arriving officers administered first aid after Abate suffered a traumatic head injury He was declared dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Hillsborough police.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

