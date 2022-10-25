Hillsborough, NJ High School 2022 grad dies in car crash

HILLSBOROUGH — A member of the Hillsborough High School Class of 2022 was killed in a crash Thursday not far from the school.

The crash involved several vehicles at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough around 6:20 a.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. One person died in the crash.

The victim was identified as Jorge Antonio, a member of the Hillsborough High School Class of 2022. He was on his way to class at Raritan Valley Community College at the time of the crash, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

Engineering Science major at RVCC

Antonio was a first-year engineering science major, according to college spokeswoman Donna Stolzer.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this very difficult time. If our students need anyone to speak with after hearing this very tragic news, counselors are available to offer their support," Stolzer said in a written statement.

McDonald told MyCentralJersey.com that one of the other vehicles carried students from Hillsborough High School. The prosecutor did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

Antonio's sister, Angelica Antonio, started a GoFundMe page to help with her brother's funeral.

"Any surplus collected will be donated to causes and charities that were dear to our Jorgito's heart. Such as local farmers, developing youths in engineering, and other causes that he loved," Angelica Antonio wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The Township Committee will hold a moment of silence for Antonio at Tuesday night's meeting

Jorge Antonio's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Mary Mother of God church on Triangle Road in Hillsborough. Visitation is Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the church.

