Hilarious pizza fail as Dave Portnoy continues his New Jersey ‘One Bite’ reviews

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been making his way across New Jersey to rate our pizza slices with his “One Bite Reviews.”

One of his recent videos did not go as planned.

I’ll let you know what he ultimately thought of the pizza but first you have to see this.

Nino’s Coal Fired Pizza — Brick Township, NJ

“Light as a feather, whenever a box is this light my hopes go through the roof.”

Unfortunately, his hopes are nearly shattered instantly when this happens…

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

I haven’t had a fall like that. I’d like to blame it on somebody… there’s not much wind…. I just dropped that. I’m talking about how light and airy it is, I got carried away.

Credit where due, Portnoy handles this drop like a champion, not only saving half the pie but going seamlessly into a sponsor plug. Though it still feels a little bit like seeing a little kid drop an ice cream cone.

“Damn shame,” he says, looking at the fallen slices.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

But as for his review of Nino’s pizza:

“Good, I wish it was a little crunchier.”

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for Nino’s Coal Fired Pizza: 7.4

His other review went much smoother, and got a pretty impressive review!

Zachary’s — West Long Branch, NJ

Portnoy reviewed their bar pie, pointing out that it’s bigger than your average bar pie, but that’s certainly not a bad thing.

After letting it cool off a bit, he notes that he’s a fan of the “undercarriage.”

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

If you want to impress “El Presidente,” you better not have a lot of flop.

Zachary’s seems to be a popular joint in West Long Branch, during their half-price pizza Mondays one of the owners claims they go through between 300 and 400 pies in a night.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Even more impressive, the family run restaurant has been around for 26 years in the Garden State.

“It’s so light, which I love… This is right up my alley for a bar pie.”

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for Zachary’s: 8.1

LOOK: Grilling Mistakes That Send Millions To The Hospital From gas explosions to internal bodily damage, these are common mistakes many make with their grills that may send you to the hospital. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The worst rated fast-food restaurants in NJ - 2024 250 of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America were analyzed to see how well each stacks up against the competition. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.