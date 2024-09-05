MEDFORD — A Burlington County bakery that received media attention for an unexpected reason in 2022 will be closing its doors soon.

Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique made the announcement on social media "with a heavy heart," following a run of about two and a half years along Route 70.

"After much consideration and a thorough evaluation of our personal and professional lives, we have made the difficult decision to close," Maggie Moose said in a lengthy Facebook post. "Running a small business like ours has been a labor of love, and passion but it has also taken a significant toll on our personal relationships, mental health, and overall well-being. Running a well oiled bakery like ours is not for the faint of heart."

The business cited "constant pressure" to keep up with inflation, which made a healthy work-life balance nearly impossible.

"Additionally, our personal circumstances have changed, and we are now prioritizing our family and individual needs during this time as we opened as a family business and our number one priority will always remain our family relationships first, business second," the post says.

The bakery, which promotes itself on signage as "highly addictive," doesn't have an exact closing date yet. Plans are to close the doors for good by the end of September.

As of now, operating hours aren't changing.

Maggie Moose Bakery (Google Maps)

The bakery will continue to honor all gift cards, and any orders already placed will be fulfilled.

The colorful bakery plans to sell its displays. Details will be released soon.

In September 2022, Maggie Moose found itself in the news due to a battle with Medford Township. The bakery used a wall of its building as a mural, but zoning officials flagged the art because it included the bakery's moose mascot — and that's considered advertising.

