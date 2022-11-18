Highlighting local NJ cops and recovery warriors — #BlueFriday

There is no doubt that the past two years have set us back as a society. Education, small business, and mental health have all suffered.

Addiction is on the rise, evidenced by the high number of overdose deaths.

In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died in overdose-related incidents.

In New Jersey alone, so far this year, naloxone, known by its brand name Narcan, has been deployed 11,579 times. Sadly, one in ten of those receiving the lifesaving dose is expected to die within a year.

For this Blue Friday, I wanted to highlight an important public-private partnership taking place across NJ.

My good friends at CFC Loud-n-Clear have been saving lives for years working with local cops as a go-to to get those suffering the help that they need.

Every time I give a speech to a group of law enforcement officers, nearly every hand goes up when I ask about Narcan.

It's time for New Jersey to stand up for these heroes in Blue by implementing a policy that will empower families to get those unable to make sound decisions the help that they need.

Thirty-seven states already have laws on the books that allow families to work with law enforcement and treatment centers to get those in need the help that may save their lives.

It's common sense that NJ needs to get with the program and step up.

It's yet another common-sense policy that we will work hard to implement over the next few years.

As we fight, we'll continue to work with and support the efforts of groups like CFC Loud-and-Clear and the local cops that have helped them save lives.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of our law enforcement heroes and the strong team at CFC. Special thanks to the Regan family for being heroes of the community.

Thank you, Alyssa, Daniel, Mark and Lynn, Ashley, and Emily. Stay strong and keep the faith and the fight.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

