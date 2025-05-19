Maybe I’m wrong. But when we were teenagers, I don’t remember newspapers (kids ask your parents what came before news websites) running galleries of prom pictures the way we do today.

It’s as if every single school gets media attention now, and proms are treated like it’s J Lo and Brad Pitt walking some red carpet. Just another example of Andy Warhol’s 15 minutes of fame. And frankly, it’s a little absurd.

We like to make too big a thing of matters involving our children. Too many parents will treat their daughters like the princess of some royal bloodline when they turn 16 and spend well more than $10,000 on a catered affair at a venue. If you’re the kind of family doing that, then you’re the kind of family that is also going all out for your kids for prom.

Even if you’re not going higher end, just an average price tag for prom is costing parents a small fortune. But does it make sense? What outrageous expenses are at play in 2025?

It’s that season, so I set out for some answers.

These days, it starts with the so-called "proposal."

This ridiculous trend of asking someone to prom like it’s a public Jumbotron marriage proposal can cost anywhere from $40 for some simple flowers to $330 for more elaborate props, according to amarra.com.

Parents, don’t forget, even the prom tickets are anywhere from $50 to $120.

The prom dress can run up to $700 on average. The tux rental can be $130.

If shoes are involved, we could be adding $150.

Then the things we often forget. Jewelry and accessories. That can throw onto the money pile up to $200.

The corsage or boutonniere can go from $15 to $60.

Makeup, hair, nails? $350, please and thank you.

How are they getting there? Do you want them to do what we did and borrow Dad’s car? Of course not. There are limo rentals or, worse, crazy high-end classic car rentals. Average limo rental, and we’re talking another $400.

Bottom line is, even without going over the top, prom will typically cost a parent around $2,000. Go higher end, it could be $3,000. I’ve known people who spent less than $2,000 on a short vacation. And I know plenty of people who can’t afford a vacation.

But for their kids, parents will go into debt, beg, borrow, or steal. May they remember that when we’re old.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

