High fashion store robbed of $170,000 worth of clothes, accessories

🔴 Thieves robbed the high-end Bottega Veneta store

🔴 The store is located on the first level of the Shops at Riverside

🔴 Police said 23 items torn from store displays

HACKENSACK — A high-end clothing and accessory store inside the Shops at Riverside shopping mall was robbed of $68,000 worth of items Wednesday morning.

About $104,000 worth of items were stolen from the same store in September.

Hackensack police said five men wearing face masks robbed the Bottega Veneta clothing store located on the first level of the mall around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. They ripped items off displays inside the store and made off with 23 items.

One of the thieves told workers that he had a gun but no weapon was shown during the robbery.

The store has just opened at the time of the robbery. No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

Second high-end robbery

Bottega Veneta sells clothing, handbags, small leather goods, shoes and eyewear that "are made with noble materials and the soulful touch of the human hand," according to the store's website. There are also locations in Secaucus and the Mall at Short Hills.

It's the second robbery of a high-end clothing and accessory store in New Jersey within the past month.

Four men stole $120,000 worth of handbags from the Dior store at the Mall at Short Hills in Millburn on May 15. A group entered the store and took 25 purses from wall displays before running out to a waiting SUV.

