High fashion, shark week and eating at the movies

Of course whenever I join my podcast co-hosts Jay Black and Jessica Gibson, you really never know where the conversation will go.

From Jessica’s lessons in high fashion, specifically the differences between Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin, of course the conversation goes awry with the upcoming Soprano’s/Sinatra event and Jay’s mention of appropriate nakedness. Yup, that happened.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: