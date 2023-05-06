Hidden gem coffee shop right in the heart of northern NJ

In order to find the best coffee you need to do some digging. Sure, chain places and convenience stores can give you coffee that can satisfy your craving. But if you want some that's truly going to taste like it's homemade you need to try Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair, New Jersey.

One of my favorite things about this place is the specialty coffee's they trot out. Some are seasonal, some are for special occasions, but they always have new things on their menu for customers to try.

Check out some of these from their Instagram:

This one, clearly inspired by Star Wars combines some awesome things you wouldn't normally think to be in coffee.

The Polychrome featured above was brought back in April because of the National Women's Soccer League.

Take it from one commenter who said this on their post:

"It may sound silly to follow a coffee shop in a state I’ve never even been to, and a continent I don’t live in but with posts like these, I only hope I get to come visit one day, because I need to try ALL OF THESE!"

And that’s just one of the things that makes this place so unique. They try to keep it fresh and come up with new ideas at every avenue.

According to their website:

"With a focus on specialty coffee, our goal is to blend traditional values with third wave concepts, while maintaining fair green coffee purchasing and eco-friendly practices."

They have been open since 2015 and have been a wild success within the community.

Keep an eye out on their Instagram and Facebook page for updates on what new brews are coming!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Favorite Coffee Places According to You