Hidden gem Botanical Gardens in New Jersey

If you love nature in a beautiful setting within a historic New Jersey site, you will love New Jersey Botanical Garden at Skylands in Ringwood, Passaic County.

It's a bit of a ride from Central or South Jersey, but worth the trip.

The 1920s Skylands Manor house was designed to look centuries old with stone quarried on the grounds. That's just the beginning of the stunning sites you'll see on this 96-acre former estate.

Wildflower Garden (Photo: njbg.com) Wildflower Garden (Photo: njbg.com) loading...

You can check out the beauty of the lilac garden, the azalea garden, the bog pond at the wildflower garden, and crab apple alley with amazing blossoms in late April and early May. There's so much nature to see, and so much to explore there.

Perennial Garden (Photo: njbg.com) Perennial Garden (Photo: njbg.com) loading...

The Garden is open year-round, and you can purchase tickets for guided tours or self-guided exploration. Guided tours are offered from April through October and give visitors an in-depth look at the Garden’s history, plants, and wildlife. During the warmer months, visitors can also enjoy a variety of special events such as concerts, festivals, and workshops.

More detailed information here from our friends at NJ MOM. The next couple of weeks will be the perfect time to check out this Jersey hidden gem.

Lilac Gardens (Photo: njbg.org) Lilac Gardens (Photo: njbg.org) loading...

There is a calendar of upcoming events for April, and throughout the rest of the year. You'll have to take Route 287, but once you're all the way up that way, you jump off at Skyline Drive; and you won't believe you're still in New Jersey. You're welcome!

