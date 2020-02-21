I hate studies. But sometimes a study jumps out that reinforces what we already know. In the case of the Garden State, we already know that taxes and cost of living overall, plus the aging transportation system and corruption, oh the corruption.

According to a new study from the career website Zippia, New Jersey and New York top the list of places that people are leaving. Unfortunately, we have a Governor who is willing to lie to you about the impact of his reckless tax and spend policies. We have an Attorney General willing to lie to our faces about his sanctuary state polices, which have endangered the lives and safety of Police Officers and threatened our communities.

So it’s no surprise to me that people have an exit plan and are fleeing for safer and more prosperous places. What did surprise me are the states that are growing the fastest, Arizona, Utah and Idaho. I’ve been to two outta three, and now I’m curious and want to visit Idaho.

Question for you: which state would you pick?

