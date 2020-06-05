Are you diggin’ in OR getting out of NJ?

I’m #DigginIn! I know it’s getting increasingly harder...taxes, protection of law breakers, anti-cop sentiment coming from elected officials, but these are the reasons we need to fight.

I’m in. Are YOU?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

