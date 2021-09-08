Many New Jerseyans are leaving NJ; Spadea is diggin’ in (Opinion)

Something I said?

Flooded with calls this morning from people who can't get out of New Jersey fast enough! As you know I am diggin' into the Garden State. We're finishing up construction on the new in-law suite as my mother-in-law has moved in with us. What's ironic is she's from Rhode Island and I suspect not that thrilled when my wife and I moved to DC and then settled in Jersey. But, like my wife who adopted NJ as her home state, her mom is settling right in.

And had to admit the other night that there is truly nothing better than Jersey corn. She's already made friends with my friend Sal the chef/owner of Vidalia Restaurant in Lawrence, one of our favorite small business restaurants.

Furthering my goal of fixing this state beyond the message of common sense and truth which I spread every weekday on the air, through Facebook and on my podcast, I started a new political organization in order to channel some of the best ideas to fixing our home state. Everyday I write two articles for the station website www.nj1015.com/billspadea sharing the serious and lighter side of life in Jersey.

The bottom line is that I'm staying and fighting. Are you? If you're gettin' out, where are you going that is better than New Jersey?

The top three exit states from our callers this week are Texas, Tennessee and Florida...what's yours?

