Hey, NJ: don’t listen to the polls — go out and vote today!

Today is Election Day, or it used to be.

Many New Jersey residents may have already voted in the last week.

The period for early voting in our state was October 29 to November 6. More Democrats took advantage of early voting than Republicans in NJ.

Created in Adobe Express Created in Adobe Express loading...

Perhaps Democrats are more open to change than more traditional Republican voters.

Most Republicans were against the change to early voting during the pandemic.

Whether you voted already or plan to do it today, make sure you vote.

The polls that show one candidate or the other in the lead could be wrong, like way off.

Last year the polls had Governor Murphy leading the gubernatorial race ahead of the election by as much as 11 percentage points, but he ended up beating his opponent, Jack Ciattarelli by only 3 points.

"I voted" stickers at a polling place "I voted" stickers at a polling place (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

It's uncertain if those poll numbers were enough to discourage Republican and independent voters from turning out to vote, but it may have.

Don't listen to the polls and the pundits.

Do your research and find the candidates that best represent your views and that you trust will represent your positions and go out and vote.

If you're a conservative in New Jersey it can be discouraging, and many people throw their hands up and feel it's not worth the effort.

AP / Google Maps AP / Google Maps loading...

We have twelve Congressional seats in New Jersey and ten of them are held by Democrats.

That's hardly a fair representative of all of the residents of this state.

Your vote for your representative in Congress is important. Vote today like the future of the country depends on it, because it does!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Who would you vote off your Thanksgiving table?

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.