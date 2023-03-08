Hey, hoagie lovers: Wawa has announced five more NJ locations

Are you really a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to Wawa hoagie order?

Food from Wawa is as much of a New Jersey staple as pizza, bagels or pork roll/ Taylor ham. It basically fills out our "food Mount Rushmore."

That level of importance is what makes this news so exciting.

The popular convenience store/gas station chain is opening five more locations in the Garden State in this spring.

Even though the chain started in Pennsylvania, New Jersey holds the record for the most number of Wawa stores in the U.S. Our first store was opened in 1968.

As of February 2023, we had 208 venues, which accounts for about 28% of the total Wawa locations, according to scrapehero.com.

The new Wawa stores opening this spring will be located in the following towns around NJ:

10 Lanes Mill Rd.

Brick, NJ 08724

3280 Route 38

Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

966 Route 17 N

Ramsey, NJ 07446

1006 White Horse Pike

Oaklyn, NJ 08107

28 Route 10

East Hanover, NJ 07936

If you live in or around these areas it just got a whole lot easier to grab your favorite Sizzli, coffee, or salad.

The exact opening dates of each store has not yet been announced, so keep an eye out for that exciting update.

Oh, and for the record, my go-to hoagie order is buffalo chicken, shorti roll, cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce and jalapeño peppers. Toasted, of course.

Ever wonder what orders Wawa workers dislike making? Keep scrolling, my friend.

