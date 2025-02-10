Hey babe! These are the most popular nicknames among NJ couples

Full disclosure: I’ve never been a huge “nickname for your significant other” person. I think I’m bad at romance in general, but that's beside the point.

Some of you in the Garden State are better at it, showing affection for your partners with various nicknames like “Pookie,” “Cupcake,” or the one I find most jarring: “Schnookums.”

Couple in love hugging and enjoying at public park in autumn Jelena Danilovic loading...

If I were ever seriously called “Schnookums,” I think that would be an immediate dealbreaker, but I’m happy others have found someone who matches their freak.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, I wondered what pet names were most popular among New Jersey couples. A site called Preply recently surveyed residents of each state in the U.S. to get a sense of their usage of nicknames.

Smiling couple decide what to order Igor Mojzes loading...

What do New Jerseyans call their significant other?

The top nicknames in the Garden State are:

(ROB- please make each word a graphic. It does NOT have to be fancy. The word with a red background is fine; I’m just trying to increase the number of scrolls. Thank you!)

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Boo

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Babe

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Honey

Overall, “honey” ranked first in most states. In addition to New Jersey, it was also the number one in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin.

One of the more unique nicknames Preply found is used in the Garden State is “honeybun.”

Happy couple driving in their car with arms in the air monkeybusinessimages loading...

Other key findings:

❤️ 29% always call their partner by their pet name.

❤️ Nearly 25% of Americans think their partner is upset with them when they call them by their first name instead of a pet name.

❤️ 80% think using pet names strengthens their relationship.

❤️ 41% have used the same pet names for past and current.

Personally, if I was in that 41%, I would not like finding out that there was a “honeybun” before me.

Canva Canva loading...

You can read Preply’s entire study here.

LOOK: 45 Retro Valentine's Day Cards '80s and '90s Kids Will Instantly Remember The vintage Valentine's Day cards will have you thinking about making a Valentine's box for your grade school classroom. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The Top 10 Romantic Ocean County, NJ Restaurants for Valentine's Day Here is a list of the top, romantic restaurants that you and your loved one can try for Valentine's Day. Gallery Credit: Kyle Anthony

Selecting The Best Chocolates For Valentine's Day Based On Your Zodiac Sign Want to make those chocolates just a little bit more personal on Valentine's Day? Whether it be cakes, strawberries, even tacos, there is a candy that fits with each. Which is yours? Check out our gallery below to match up with your astrological sign! Gallery Credit: JD Knite

10 Valentine's Day Facts That Will Blow Your Socks Off Gallery Credit: Bill Trotta

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.