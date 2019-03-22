Here’s your shot at a Powerball cut

Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at $625 million. The cash option is $380.6 million. It is the 4th largest Powerball jackpot in history and the 7th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

When these jackpots get this big and I buy some tickets, I often vow to share with a few listeners should the impossible actually happen and I win the whole thing. Bill has often joined me in this with his own tickets. We call it the Lottery Wish List hour. We'll take calls where people simply tell us what they would do with a $2 million cut. The only ground rule is one thing on your list has to be fun and frivolous, like a vacation or hiring Barenaked Ladies to perform in your backyard. That sort of thing. We keep your name and contact info on file just in case. And I swear if I really hit the big jackpot I will make good on this and share $2 million with each listener who gets on air that hour and qualifies.

We will be doing this on Friday's show (3/22/19) in the 5 o'clock hour so be ready with your wish list to call in at 1-800-283-1015. Think about what you'd do with the $2 million.

Just so you keep me honest, I'm offering this picture of the tickets I purchased. Good luck to all of us!

Jeff Deminski photo

