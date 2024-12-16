Here’s why I think drone sightings in NJ are overblown

So let me just put this out there now. I'm almost 100% certain I'm going to get some blowback for my opinion here, but that's OK. The bottom line is this - I think a lot of you don't realize you're not looking at drones when you think you're seeing one.

But, I also need to say this. Even though I haven't seen one of these drones yet (I know, I can't believe it either), I do 100% believe there is something going on with all the drones that have been sighted that we're not being told. It's definitely happening and we deserve answers.

We did get a response from our nation's capital saying we're just mistaken drones for airplanes. And although I feel that response is a slap in the face, I don't completely disagree with it.

The part I agree with is the mistake in identity... but only for some of the sightings. I've been following what you've been saying to our talk host, as well as me during my Sunday music show.

Some of the descriptions I've been hearing, along with the photos, I can't help but believe some of you are actually looking at airplanes, not drones. At the same time, I can't blame you for making the mistake.

Do you know who I do blame? Those who know what in the world is going on with the actual drones. If we had any real answers, I don't think people would be jumping to conclusions.

But it's been what? It's been over three weeks now. I'm sorry, but I don't believe for a second at this point in time we still don't know what's going on. And it's at the point where almost anything in the sky is being identified as a drone, hence the insane number of sightings.

So I do believe some of these sightings are planes, but only because we don't know what to believe anymore. Remember, New Jersey is home to a bunch of airports and military bases, and planes do fly low here. But do you know the best way to stop this hysteria? For the government to just give us answers already.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.