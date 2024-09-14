Here’s why fighter jets flew over New Jersey on Saturday

❓ Jets heard, seen flying overhead repeatedly

❓ Social media buzz as people wondered why their homes were shaking

❓ Special ceremony was held in Monmouth County

MIDDLETOWN — Fighter jets screamed through New Jersey's sky for a special ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Monmouth County.

On Saturday morning, fighter jets were seen flying around Central Jersey by New Jersey 101.5 listeners and people on social media.

The planes made several passes and some wondered if they should be concerned by the military presence.

However, the Sayreville Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook that there was "no cause for concern."

Jets seen flying 9/14/24 (Sayreville Office of Emergency Management via Facebook)

The jets were part of a ceremony to commission the USS New Jersey.

The USS New Jersey can remain underwater for up to three months. The fast-attack submarine weighs 7,800 tons and is 377 feet long.

Speaking at the event at Earle, Gov. Phil Murphy said the world was at an "inflection point," referencing wars in Europe and the Middle East. He spoke directly to the submarine's crew.

(dvidshub.net)

"Each one of you must now do your part to provide that firepower for freedom. And when you make your way back to our shores, I promise you this: you'll always have a home in New Jersey. Because from here on out, you're all honorary New Jerseyans," said Murphy.

The submarine is also the nation's first fully integrated coed sub, military publication Stars and Stripes reported. Women in the Navy's submarine force have doubled and tripled in the past five years.

Changes from previous submarines include more doors and bathrooms to accommodate separate sleeping and washing areas. It also has other smaller adjustments including lowering overhead valves and making them easier to turn.

The USS New Jersey (dvidshub.net)

