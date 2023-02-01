Here’s where to get the best Bloody Marys in NJ

Nothing beats a relaxing Sunday morning with a great Bloody Mary. There are many restaurants across the Garden State who take pride in the savory concoction which can have a buzz really sneak up on you!

From the traditional celery and horseradish to the more extravagant like shrimp, bacon, and sliders, yes sliders, the Bloody Mary is a blank canvas waiting for the creativity of a good chef or bartender.

I spoke earlier in the week about the great and very creative Bloody Mary at Sheelen's Crossing in Fanwood. It was an entire meal, delicious.

Bill Spadea at Sheelen's with a Bloody Mary Bill Spadea at Sheelen's with a Bloody Mary loading...

They also had a Bloody Mary bar with all the items you'd expect and a few you wouldn't expect but would be happy to add to the concoction.

Here's a list of the top Bloody Mary's in each region on the state:

North Jersey

Sheelen's Crossing in Fanwood

Central Jersey

Killarney's Publick House in Hamilton

Jersey Shore

The Pig and Parrot in Brielle

South Jersey

PJ Whelihan in Cherry Hill

