If you’re anything like me, the way to navigate the airport is by following the artwork in each terminal until you see something familiar.

There is some new artwork in town, however, and it’s said to be quite monumental.

Terminal A at Newark Airport just received a makeover and two new works of art have been installed.

These works are the first significant commissioned art since Arshile Gorky, who commissioned the murals all the way back in 1937.

The works have been preserved at the Newark Museum of Art ever since.

The new artwork at the airport was created by Layqa Nuna Yawar and Karyn Oliver and are said to reflect the landscape and history of New Jersey.

The works were commissioned for a total of $6 million dollars with the help of the NY Port Authority, the Public Art Fund and Munich Airport NJ and are going to be the new face of the terminal.

A full ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur to inaugurate the new art as well as the terminal, which will be in full function by the end of the year if all goes as planned.

This is not the first time Port Authority has funded artwork as they collaborated with Laguardia airport when Terminals B and C were redone.

Both of the artists being featured in the new terminal have their own unique stories to tell about their upbringing in New Jersey and the work is expected to be nothing short of mesmerizing.

Make sure to read more about the artists before visiting the terminal so you can better see their visions come to life!

