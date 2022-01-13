Here’s what makes people move to New Jersey (Opinion)

We keep hearing that the number one export of New Jersey is population. The publication Moneywise reported that more people are leaving New Jersey than anywhere else.

Yet despite that, there are many people who have moved here over the years. For instance, when my family moved to Marlboro back in the '70s, most of the people came from Brooklyn. So I asked those who moved to New Jersey, what it was that drew them here and those who were born here what makes them stay?

Chuck Homler

My family was living in Staten Island. In a stroke of genius, civil engineers built a shopping mall surrounded on three sides by landfills. This fragrance forever ruined anything labeled "outdoor fresh scent" for me. Moving to New Jersey was wonderful. I grew up in Monmouth County, it was clean, safe, and no giant garbage dumps.

Barbara Smith Doyle

Grew up in an apt in Brooklyn, married & moved into an apartment. My sister was living here so we decided to look. My brother also moved here. 28 years later....still here. 28 years later I'm still fascinated by the deer. Such beautiful animals walking through my yard. I only knew pigeons & squirrels growing up...lol.

Noriely Fernandez Unsplash loading...

Chris Niwore Unsplash loading...

Tim Aanensen

Stay here for the multiculturalism, four seasons, beach and forest vibes, proximity to NYC, Taylor Pork Roll, lifelong friends and family, and the people. Jersey people come in a variety of characters and I love them all.

Calvin Kinateder Unsplash loading...

Butch Budai

My parents emigrated to the U.S. in 1956 during the Hungarian revolution. They were brought to Camp Kilmer in Edison. Just outside of New Brunswick

Rick Verso

I was born here… I stay because we have everything thing here… I also like the change of seasons. My friends and family are here. I don’t worry too much about hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, natural disasters compared to other parts of the country. We have the best pizza, bagels, bread and Italian food.

Laith Zain Unsplash loading...

Cindy Sivak

I’ve lived in Manhattan, London, Los Angeles, and San Diego but New Jersey is my home. I love that the ocean, the mountains, NYC, and Philly are all a short drive away.

Peter Lloyd Unsplash loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

