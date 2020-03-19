A police officer I know has been pretty sick for five days with a very bad cough and a fever. His fiancé is a nurse and urged him to call his doctor. The doctor gave him the number for the testing center in Marlboro and he went on Wednesday. It was the three day test not the 3-hour test. He's in his mid-thirties and in very good shape. Let's hope he feels better soon and he makes a full recovery. Here is the current info on where drive-thru testing is being done in New Jersey.

