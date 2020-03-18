Where to find New Jersey’s drive-thru coronavirus testing centers

Several urgent care facilities are now offering drive-through testing centers for the novel coronavirus, allowing patients to stay in their vehicle without potentially exposing anyone to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Dr. Seeta Arjun, CEO of InFocus Urgent Care, told The Trentonian on Tuesday that more than 100 people had been tested at their testing locations in East Windsor and Ewing.

Some locations require a pre-registration before a test will be administered so it's best to first contact the location that you plan to visit.

People should get tested are those presenting symptoms of fever, dry cough and heavy breathing; healthcare workers who may have been exposed to an infected person; and people who may have come in contact with a known infected person.

BERGEN COUNTY:

Paramus: Bergen Community College. A date has not yet been announced for the FEMA-run facility to open.

HUDSON COUNTY:

Secaucus : Hudson Regional Hospital located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway. By appointment.

Secaucus: Riverside Medical Group located at 714 10th St.

MERCER COUNTY:

Ewing: InFocus Urgent Care located at Campus Town on the campus of The College of New Jersey off Route 206.

West Windsor: InFocus Urgent Care located at 64 Princeton-Hightstown Road.

Holmdel: PNC Bank Arts Center on the Garden State Parkway. A date has not yet been announced for the FEMA-run facility to open

Marlboro: Immediate Care at the Marlboro Medical Arts Building on Route 520.

