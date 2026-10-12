It happened again.

Monday morning, an 86-year-old Manalapan man was pulling into a parking spot at the McDonald’s on Route 9 North in Marlboro when he hit the gas instead of the brake, police said, Patch reported.

His car went into the restaurant. Thankfully, no one inside was hurt. He was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center as a precaution.

This time, we got lucky. Three weeks ago in Lavallette, we didn’t.

Lavallette was the warning

On Sept. 19, a 93-year-old driver hit the gas instead of the brake and drove her SUV into the outdoor dining area at Meg’s Grill. Ursula Keating, 56, was killed. Seven others were hurt.

Police didn’t file criminal charges. They gave the driver a careless driving summons and recommended she be retested by the Motor Vehicle Commission, 6abc reported.

Recommended. After the fact.

Police said a driver hit the gas instead of the brake while parking at this Marlboro McDonald’s on Monday. | Google Maps Police said a driver hit the gas instead of the brake while parking at this Marlboro McDonald’s on Monday. | Google Maps

New Jersey still doesn’t retest by age

Right now, every New Jersey driver renews every four years, with a vision screening every 10 years, according to Nolo. There’s no road test tied to age. You can be 93 and never get behind the wheel with an examiner again.

The MVC can order a new road test, but usually only after the damage is done, such as two or more serious accidents within six months that put points on your license.

After Lavallette, I wrote that New Jersey should start retesting drivers at 65. I’m getting close to 65 myself, and I meant it. I still do.

Most older drivers are fine, and plenty of them drive better than the kids on their phones. A test doesn’t take anyone’s keys. It just proves you still have them for a reason.

If you’re worried about someone you love, the MVC’s Medical Review Unit takes reports from family members. They can’t be anonymous, but they can save a life.

Two crashes in three weeks. One funeral. How many more before Trenton acts?