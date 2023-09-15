Here’s how YOU can help kids battling cancer

We had a sold-out show on Thursday night at the Vogel Theater in the Basie Center in Red Bank, New Jersey.

I took the stage a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. to introduce the crowd to the upcoming show and the charity we were supporting through the event.

Monica, the founder of the Ashley Lauren Foundation, a charity dedicated to support kids battling cancer and their families, joined me on stage.

Bill Spadea with Monica Vermeulen on stage at The Ashley Lauren Foundation (Photo via Bill Spadea) Bill Spadea with Monica Vermeulen on stage at The Ashley Lauren Foundation (Photo via Bill Spadea) loading...

After she explained the journey with her daughter's cancer diagnosis and her inspiration to do something to help others, she introduced her daughter who is a survivor to the crowd.

It was a powerful moment to start off the show. Here's a brief explanation of the charity from their website:

"Unlike national organizations that fund research, we are an independent, New Jersey based non-profit organization, working hands-on with each family. The Ashley Lauren Foundation depends on the support of the community-at-large to provide immediate relief for the daily burdens thrust upon those who are battling pediatric cancer. The goal of The Ashley Lauren Foundation is to ease the journey when pediatric cancer is diagnosed by providing direct financial, material, and emotional assistance, along with our many programs developed to bring smiles to the children."

- Ashley Lauren Foundation

The show itself was fantastic. My friend Mike Marino, from Scotch Plains, brought the house down with his unique brand of comedy. He was on fire.

Then it was time for Sinatra. The 21-piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra took the stage and I introduced our friend Michael Martocci.

Michael has an incredible voice and if you close your eyes for a moment, you'd think Frank was on stage himself.

Micheal Martocci at the Ashley Lauren Foundation (Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva) Michael Martocci at the Ashley Lauren Foundation (Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva) loading...

If you want to join me on the trail and/or at an upcoming show, check out my full schedule here.

LOOK: Go Inside Frank Sinatra's Private Desert Hideaway For some, Frank Sinatra was the epitome of cool. It's no surprise his secluded California desert hideaway matched his persona. The sprawling property, which is currently on the market for just under $4 million is like look at the time capsule of a resort in the late '60s/early '70s.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom