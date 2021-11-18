High school football hazing has once again reared its ugly head in New Jersey. The last time it was this bad was Sayreville 2014.

In a statement released Tuesday, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said the department is investigating allegations of a hazing incident within the football program at Wall High School, as well as allegations of unrelated off-campus sexual assaults involving juveniles.

Then Tuesday night at the Wall Township Board Of Education meeting, all the pent-up anger and frustration of football team bullying, past and present, came out with people from different decades as far back as 1994 telling their stories.

The football team is really taking a hit here and it's time for the football team to hit back. Hold a players-only meeting to find out what everyone knows, then take that knowledge and hopefully a video to the police. It's time to send a message that no one messes with the Wall football team or its players.

It comes down to a choice of protecting criminals or their teammates who were victimized. The state of New Jersey can also incentivize the process.

Just like rewards are sometimes offered for information leading to the arrests of those being sought after, why not offer a scholarship to any student who turns up information leading to the arrest of the sexual deviants who would assault a teammate?

This idea of players protecting these criminals is absurd. Who's protecting the teammate who got hurt? When you're part of a team, you're supposed to be protected by that team. In my opinion, each person on the Wall High School football team who knows what happened has a responsibility to their teammate, who was a victim in this sexual assault if in fact there was one, to come forward.

Perhaps an incentive of a scholarship in whatever amount seems appropriate to any New Jersey state college could be the right incentive to get justice done.

I would call them "leadership" scholarships because that person would be taking a leadership role in providing justice for their teammate. To those who would say you don't rat on somebody, I would ask, does that include even if they hurt someone on your team? If so, then maybe more emphasis needs to be put on what it means to be part of a team.

If these players know anything about what happened in this assault, then stepping up could be their biggest play of the season. I think it would make them MVPs and definitely worthy of any scholarship.

Any New Jersey college would be happy to get a player who would go to great lengths to protect their team and teammates.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7-11 p.m.. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

