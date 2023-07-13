Two DWI checkpoints set up in Monmouth County, NJ this weekend

🔺 Two sobriety checkpoints will be set up in Monmouth County this weekend

In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will once again be conducting two sobriety checkpoints this weekend.

The first will be Friday, July 14 in Shrewsbury, from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, said Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider.

All southbound vehicles on Route 35 will be diverted into the Avenue of the Commons shopping center.

The second DWI checkpoint will be Saturday, July 15 in Wall from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

All westbound vehicles on Route 138 will be diverted at Maxwell Road.

Schneider has said that the purpose of these fixed checkpoints is threefold: to remove those drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol from the road, to educate drivers about the dangers of drunk or drugged driving, and to act as a deterrent for those who may think twice about getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking or using drugs.

