When Joe Bryant wrote to us at New Jersey 101.5, he took pains to say that he didn’t come up with this idea of a virtual tip jar for Red Bank and Shrewsbury restaurant workers.

He got the idea from other similar online tipping links throughout the country including Washington DC, Philadelphia and other Jersey Shore areas. But the idea is simple: if you regularly go to restaurants or bars in Red Bank or Shrewsbury and have enjoyed the service there, you can tip those workers online.

You can help restaurant workers who are either struggling though cutbacks due to the COVID-19 crisis or who have lost their jobs completely. Service industry workers sign up with their name and Venmo or PayPal payment information, which will be circulated widely, and your tips can go directly to them to help them get through the tough times.

Hey, Joe, we know you didn’t come up with the idea. But you’re still doing a great kindness by establishing a new tip jar for the workers in the town you love.

Here’s the link to donate.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​