Here is what your favorite concerts cost per minute

There certainly is no shortage of concerts going on in New Jersey and across the country.

After being cooped up for Covid, artists are crawling out this summer and making the rounds here in the states and across the pond.

For a music artist touring has become the main source of income. Yes, they all do great with streaming music and a few CD sales but the bulk of their revenue and income comes from touring and merchandise sold on tour.

The revenue for streaming music is getting smaller and smaller with record labels, fees, along with the streaming service taking their chunk, by the time the artist gets the revenue from streaming it is pennies on the download.

As a result, the best thing for an artist after he “drops” an album is to hit the road. Play a new song or two and let the fans have the good music that has become big hits for the artist.

According to jeffbet.com, they analyzed all kinds of data with information from Pollstar and Setlist.fm. I found their study to be interesting. Here are some facts that they produced: jeffbet.com took the average ticket price of the show divided by the average length of a show to produce the per minute average.

The average cost per minute of the concert shows Beyonce coming in at 8th most expensive with an average ticket price of $209, a show that on average lasts 2:30 which is $1.39 per minute of the concert.

#7 - Blink 182

Blink 182 has an average show in length of only 1:34 but the average ticket price is $144. The average cost per minute is $1.53.

#6 - Eagles

The Eagles have an average ticket price of $213, an average concert length of 2:02 gives them a $1.74 average cost per minute.

#5 - George Strait

Coming in at number 5 as the most expensive concert per minute is George Strait with an average concert lasting 2:11 and the cost of a ticket at $232 Geoge comes in at $1.77 per minute.

#4 - Rolling Stones

The iconic Rolling Stones have an average ticket price of $207, a concert that lasts on average 1:55, their cost per concert minute is $1.78.

#3 - Drake

Drake comes in at $1.81 per concert minute. He has an average ticket price of $239 and an average concert lasts 2:12.

#2 - U2

U2 has a healthy average concert ticket price of $272, which is the highest ticket price for all the artists in this survey and a concert that lasts on average 2:08 averages out to $2.12 per minute to watch Bono and the boys.

#1 - Bruno Mars

Number 1 most expensive concert is Bruno Mars. Bruno’s average concert lasts only 1:40, he has a ticket price of $218 for an average of $2.18 per minute.

There are a couple of exceptions to this rule like Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, but Taylor and Bruce throw everything they have into a show.

You do not see Taylor Swift or Bruce Springsteen up there because Taylor’s average concert is 3:21, the longest for any major concert and fans enjoy the young phenom at an average of $1.19 per minute, almost half of what U2 averages!

Bruce at 73 still rocks out every concert with an average of 2:56 minutes in length.

Bruce said in a recent interview that here in the states his fan base is 40% but over 60% of his fan base is in Europe, and those fans are rabid. Give you an example, recently Bruce played at Wembley Stadium to a sold out 85,000 fans. Another 20,000 fans wanted to get in.

A few points for this survey, set breaks were deducted from the total concert length, so that is not factored into the total.

There were a few artists that were eliminated from the study because of the limited length of their appearances. Those include Cher, Bob Seger, Fleetwood Mac, Spice Girls, Jennifer Lopez, New Kids on the Block, Pitbull, Mark Anthony, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Usher, Mary J Blige, and others.

It is expensive to see your favorite artist. Hopefully, the show will be worth every minute!

