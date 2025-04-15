Here are the 3 NJ property tax rebate programs and how they work

Let’s talk about property taxes in New Jersey…because if there’s one thing that unites us here, it’s the pain of paying them.

But thankfully, the state has three different programs that might put some money back in your pocket.

You hear about them all the time and people get them all confused. Here’s a guide to the three of the differences between them, and when the applications are due. If you’re a homeowner (or even a renter in one case), you’ll want to know about these:

ANCHOR Program

This one’s for both homeowners and renters. If you owned your home on October 1, 2024, and made $250,000 or less, or if you were renting and made $150,000 or less, you’re probably eligible. It’s a rebate meant to help ease that yearly property tax punch to the gut. It’s not life-changing, but we’ll take what we can get!

Deadline to apply: October 31, 2025

Senior Freeze (PTR)

If you’re 65 or older, or on disability, and you’ve been in your home for a while, this one might be for you. It reimburses you for any increase in your property taxes from your “base year.” You just need to meet the income requirements (under $168k for 2024) and have been living in and paying taxes on your home since at least December 2020.

Deadline to apply: October 31, 2025

StayNJ (Brand new!)

This is the most comprehensive and valuable property tax relief that has ever been offered in New Jersey. It’s still crazy that seniors have to pay even the reduced rates, but here’s how it goes: If you’re 65+ with income under $500k, and you’ve owned and lived in your home for all of 2024, you could get up to 50% of your property tax bill back, maxing out at $6,500.

Deadline to apply: October 31, 2025.

Many eligible applicants received a book in the mail with all of the applications in one handy document.

So don’t wait. It’s about the only time the state will actually give you money.

