The definitive list of the 10 best bagels in NJ

A recent hour of our show focused on one of the questions that try New Jerseyans' souls. Let’s settle this once and for all: Where do you get the best bagel in New Jersey?

We all know Jersey’s bagel game is strong. We’ve got the water, we’ve got the technique, and we’ve got the attitude to tell anyone who says otherwise that they’re wrong.

But ask 10 people where to find the best bagel in New Jersey and you’ll probably get 15 different answers.

Some swear by Bagel Nook in Freehold while others are loyal to Hot Bagels Abroad in Verona, and a lot of people would fight you over O’Bagel in Basking Ridge.

For me, if I’m the Dave Portnoy of the bagel world, a perfect Jersey bagel is chewy on the inside, just the right amount of crust on the outside, and it better not be served toasted unless I specifically ask. (That’s the rule. I don’t make them, I just enforce them.)

Because around here, bagels aren’t just breakfast. They’re a personality.

