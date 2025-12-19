This is the kind of pizza news that makes people in New Jersey tingle, and after all, pizza news is big here in the Garden State.

One of the most famous pizzerias in the entire country is coming here. Not one location, not two, but 25.

A legendary New Haven pizza institution is finally coming to NJ

If you have never heard of Sally’s Apizza, it's because they have never stepped foot into New Jersey before. However, there are people all over the country who have raved about it.

The New Haven legend, pizza people whisper about like it’s a sacred text. The place that’s been endorsed by Paul Newman, JFK, Frank Sinatra, Gordon Ramsay, Gwyneth Paltrow, and in modern times, Dave Portnoy, who flat-out called it his favorite pizza. Period.

Now New Jersey is officially on the list.

Why Sally’s Apizza has a cult following among pizza purists

This place has been around since 1938 and didn't leave New Haven until 2021. That’s how serious they are about the product. They won’t bring it anywhere unless it’s perfect.

Sally’s is rolling out 255 locations across 12 states, and New Jersey is getting 25 of them.

That puts us right up there with New York in terms of importance, which feels correct. Locations haven’t been announced yet, but let’s be honest, wherever they land, Jersey people will find them.

What makes Sally’s pizza different from every other chain

Part of what makes Sally’s so special is the process.

Ovens cranked to insane temperatures, cheese shredded fresh, a crust that somehow manages to be crispy and chewy at the same time.

And the sauce. Real ones know the sauce is everything.

And let’s be clear: New Jersey does not get excited easily about out-of-state pizza. Obviously, we are picky, judgmental and opinionated, but Sally’s is one of the rare places that gets respect even in pizza-snob circles.

