Here are 5 NJ Easter egg hunts you shouldn’t miss

I know you're thinking it’s too early for this, but believe me, Easter will be here in the blink of an eye.

It’s almost that time of year when children frolic along New Jersey’s beautiful fields hoping to discover eggs filled with special surprises. This year, New Jersey is stepping it up and egg hunts will not just be occurring in our backyards.

From beach digs to nighttime flashlight hunts, and of course a classic field or two, there is no reason this won’t be the best year of Easter egg hunting yet. If you are looking for somewhere to take your kids on the big day, or have some fun of your own here are the best Easter egg hunts occurring this year.

Atlantic County 25th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Coloring Contest:

Celebrate the 25th annual Easter egg hunt on April 23 at Michael Debbi Park in Richland, NJ. The hunt will begin at noon and children can search for over 2,000 pieces of candy and eggs. All that is required is that you bring your own basket.

Tenafly Extraordinary Egg Hunt:

If you’re up for a challenge, this egg hunt is taking place April 16 in the Tenafly nature center. All of the eggs will be dyed to blend in with the environment making the hunt a little more difficult than usual. The hunts will be at 11 am, 12:30 pm and 2 pm, and entry is $20 for non-members and $10 for members.

Cape May Elks Annual Easter Egg Hunt:

Head to the Beach at 19th Ave in North Wildwood for an egg hunt on April 16 at noon for a free hunt along the beach and boardwalk. This is a fun excuse to get to the beach for the weekend and take in the ocean breeze after you discover eggs and candy.

Morris County Alstede Farms Egg Hunt:

Throughout April families can enjoy the Easter season at Alstede Farms. Enter for $20 or $32 if you want to partake in activities, and get ready to have some farm fun. Hayrides, egg hunts, bouncy castles and corn mazes will be available to anyone with an activity ticket.

Warren County Breakpoint Church Egg Hunt:

This egg hunt will have over 15,000 eggs in addition to other exciting activities like crafts, a petting zoo and the Easter Bunny himself. This hunt is occurring on April 10th at 1 pm, and attendance is completely free.

