Help wanted, help needed! NJ 101.5 town hall on labor shortage — 7 p.m. live
New Jersey 101.5 is leading the conversation about helping New Jersey businesses and workers navigate the ongoing labor shortage.
At 7 p.m. tonight, join New Jersey 101.5 host Eric Scott as he and his guests explore what can be done to help both businesses and workers who are struggling in a post-pandemic world.
“The economic recovery is underway, yet many businesses are struggling to hire and many workers face challenges reentering the workforce,” Scott said.
The town hall will be live on air — which you can listen to on our website or the free NJ101.5 app — and at Facebook.com/nj1015/live.
The program’s on-air expert panel:
James W. Hughes, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University and New Jersey’s leading economist
Chrissy Buteas, chief government affairs officer for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association
Peter Chen, senior policy analyst for New Jersey Policy Perspective.
The program will also feature experts from New Jersey’s struggling restaurant, hospitality and daycare industries. Scott and his guests will also answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.
Thursday's town hall is latest in a series of broadcasts to help New Jersey deal with the ongoing pandemic.