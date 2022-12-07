Help! Supplies needed for dogs, cats rescued from Brick, NJ house
The Ocean County Health Department has posted a list of specific supplies needed at the county animal shelters in support of the 180 dogs and cats removed from a Brick house on Saturday.
The 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from the "horrible and inhumane conditions" inside the home of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 59 on Arrowhead Park Drive, over the course of 10 hours on Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Brick police. Two dogs were found dead in the one-level ranch-style home.
The women are being held at the Ocean County Jail on cruelty to animal and child endangerment charges. The 16-year-old daughter of one of the women lived in the house.
The animals were taken to the three Ocean County animal facilities in Barnegat, Jackson and Strafford. A hundred are being cared for at the Ocean County Emergency Preparedness facility in Barnegat.
Ocean County Public Health Coordinator Dan Regyne said the health of the animals has improved over the past few days.
"Seeing the progression It's just amazing. Seeing them kind of coming around. You can see they're gaining their strength back and their personalities and stuff. And it's all kind of coming out now, which is a good thing. So hopefully that continues," Regyne said.
A call for supply donations
After an outpour of unsolicited donations the Health Department has come up with a list of specific supplies needed.
- Small leashes (no retractables)
- Dog harnesses in all sizes
- Small dog bowls
- Can openers
- Non-clumping cat litter
- Disposable aluminum pans (Lasagna trays)
- Pedigree small-breed dry dog food
- Wet dog and cat food (Fancy Feast)
- Dog treats (not made in China)(Beggin strips, meaty treats, milkbones, peanut butter)
- Dawn brand dish soap
- Heavy-duty Kong dog toys & other toys (no used toys, please)
- Cat toys
- Low-sodium chicken broth
- Pet-friendly ice salt
- Pet shampoos
- Dog and cat beds (all sizes)
- Gently used blankets & towels
Items can be dropped off at the Northern facility at 615 Freemont Avenue in Jackson or the Southern shelter located at 360 Haywood Road in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.
Monetary donations can be made payable to the Ocean County Health Department with “animal trust fund” or “Brick hoarding” written on the memo line for proper allocation.
Preparing for adoption
The next step for the animals is for the county to take possession so the process can begin to prepare them for adoption. Every dog and cat is spayed and neutered, microchipped and brought up-to-date on their vaccinations.
"We're trying to work to get them into our ownership and possession. It's in the best interest of the animals. They go through different stages and they've been through enough," Regyne said. "We're hoping that the proceedings legally allow us to do our thing to get to that point."
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
