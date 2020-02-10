Help find this missing pet duck

Why did the duck cross the road? Who cares, just help find her! Cathi Joni hasn’t seen her pet duck Sandy since 1pm Sunday. This is in the area of Perry Road and Route 50 in Petersburg/Upper Township. The State Police as well as Shore Animal Control are on the case but they could really use some help.

If you have a duck sighting, please let them know. If you have her, please make contact. At the very least Cathy is hoping you can share this on social media far and wide. She really loves this duck!

Cathi says the duck will answer to San San or if you quickly “peep peep peep” at her she’ll answer back. If you’ve seen her please call Shore Animal Control 1-800-351-1822 or NJ State Police 1-609-861-5698.

