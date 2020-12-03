Here’s an update of a story I wrote about last month, and it has a happy ending. As I told you in November, Toys for Tots of Burlington County had a crisis: because of the pandemic fewer people were donating toys at the same time that demand for them was increasing. Then, to make things even worse, a container flooded, ruining about $5,000 worth of toys.

At the time, coordinator Gina Capate told News 12 New Jersey, “This year is probably, out of the 19 years I’ve been doing it, the hardest I’ve ever seen.” The charity’s plight was publicized by several media outlets (including NJ1015.com) like Fox 29 in Philadelphia, as well as News 12. Apparently the attention helped, because, according to News 12, the public stepped up big time to replace the lost items. Donations started coming in from all over New Jersey, enough that Capate says they will be able to help 22,000 families, after all; she estimates that about 35% of the families are new because of the pandemic. She told News 12 that the Amazon wishlist really took off and they also started receiving checks from all over.

They are now distributing the toys, but, of course, they could always use more; if you can help, here is the Toys for Tots of Burlington County’s website. Donations can be dropped off at their warehouse at 105 Gaither Drive, Mount Laurel, NJ and checks can be sent to Toys for Tots Burlington County, PO 324, Maple Shade, NJ 08052.

