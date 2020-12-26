Rock into 2021 with Craig Allen

2020.

It's almost over.

(Insert your true feelings about 2020 here)

The year hasn't been a party...so, let's party as it ends.

Join me (Craig Allen) Thursday night.

I'll be playing your favorite PARTY HITS, from 7:00 right up til midnight.

ROCKIN' your New Year's Eve.

It's a NON-STOP PARTY...a Jersey Tradition...and a whole lot of fun.

And, thanks to Plymouth Rock Assurance, it's commercial free.

I've been hosting it so long, that I'm not even asked anymore about my New Year's Eve availability...my name just appears on the host schedule.

"It's your thing," I am told.

I've been counting down to the New Year since 2007...here at New Jersey 101.5.

So...grab your toast...(I always play the "Time Warp" into midnight)...

...and party into 2021 with ME...and New Jersey 101.5.