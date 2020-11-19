This holiday season will be different than any other we've experienced in our lifetime, and not in good ways for the most part. However there still is lots of joy to be found and fun to be had, if you know where to go.

There will be plenty of light displays, both commercial and private, that people will line up in their cars to see. Some malls are still having Santa, but in a socially responsible, socially distanced way. There is an awesome Christmas tradition in Cape May that will still go on this year at Congress Hall in Cape May.

It is a legendary hotel that does everything top notch every year and for every occasion. Many a New Jersey resident has attended a wedding or two there. If you've never been there, this is a great time to make a reservation at one of the great Cape Resorts dining spots or the hotel itself and go.

The Winter Wonderland at Congress Hall opens Friday, Nov. 27 and runs past Christmas. The annual tree-lighting ceremony will be on Dec. 4. They'll also feature Santa's workshop, Breakfasts with Santa and The Congress Hall Express train ride around the hotel's North Pole display. You must be a guest at the hotel or have reservations at one of the Cape Resorts restaurants. Those include, The Blue Pig Tavern, The Boiler Room. The Brown Room, The Ballroom or one of the Congress Hall dining igloos on the grounds. The attractions are open to dining guests an hour before your reservation.

Any questions on the details can be found here on the FAQ page.

Cape May is one of the most beautiful spots in New Jersey any time of the year and especially at Christmas. If you've never been, this might be the perfect time and place to find some joy and go. Enjoy!

