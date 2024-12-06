😢 Nine puppies were found abandoned in a bucket in Clark

CLARK — The Associated Humane Societies needs the public’s help to support a heartbreaking rescue after nine puppies were found abandoned in a five-gallon bucket in the Union County township.

The discovery was made on Thursday, Dec. 5 around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Raritan Road and Frances Drive in Clark.

A good Samaritan called the police when they saw the bucket moving.

Tragically, one puppy had already died by the time they arrived at AHS. The other eight were found to be freezing, starving, severely dehydrated, and infested with fleas.

The pups, estimated to be only around two weeks old, were triaged to the AHS’ veterinary team for immediate care.

“Our team mobilized quickly. The veterinary staff prepared for intake, while one of our shelter managers stepped up to foster these critical puppies in her home. Their condition is serious, but we’re doing everything we can to give them the chance they deserve,” said Jerry Rosenthal, CEO of the Associated Humane Societies.

Donations are desperately needed so AHS can provide the puppies with essential medical treatment, warm bedding, nourishing food, and other critical supplies.

Every contribution is welcome, big or small, and all the money will go to directly supporting the recovery of the eight puppies.

Help is also needed to try and figure out who is responsible for abandoning the puppies. If anyone has any information, please call The Clark Police Department at 732-388-3434.

