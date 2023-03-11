Heads up! You might see these celebrities hanging around NJ this month

New Jersey is quickly becoming the East Coast Hollywood, with more and more movies shooting here.

There’s one movie in particular that I’m excited for, and that’s the “Mean Girls” movie musical adaptation, which is shooting in Middletown, NJ.

“Mean Girls” tells the story of Cady Heron, a transplant from Africa, as she navigates high school. Things get complicated once she finds herself entangled with the school’s popular clique, The Plastics.

Not only am I excited to see one of my favorite films be transformed into a movie musical, but the cast is absolutely stacked.

Keep a look out for the following celebs as they shoot ”Mean Girls: The Musical” in New Jersey.

Jenna Fischer

“The Office” star will be taking over the role of Cady’s mom, originally portrayed by Ana Gasteyer in the 2004 film.

Busy Phillips

Phillips will go from showing off her singing chops in “Girls 5 Eva” to playing the role of Mrs. George. She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

Tina Fey

There’s no one I’d rather see playing Ms. Norbury. Fey, who not only wrote the movie but also played the role in the original film, will reprise her role as Cady’s math teacher.

Careful, she's a pusher.

Auli’i Cravalho

The “Moana’ star is taking on the role of Cady’s friend and social outcast, Janis Ian.

Tim Meadows

The Saturday Night Live great will reprise his role as Principal Duval in this musical adaptation.

Mean Girls is set to shoot in Middletown, NJ in March and April, so be on the lookout for the film’s stars out and about in the Garden State.

