Access to this NJ beach restricted: What’s under the sand?
✅ The city of Brigantine warned about possible hazardous conditions
✅ Dangerous debris has become exposed by "changing tides"
BRIGANTINE — Access to a beach has been restricted due to “changing and unpredictable conditions,” according to Mayor Vince Sera.
Signs were posted at the start of summer in the Cove Beach area between Bay Court and Renaissance Cove warning of “submerged and hazardous conditions” because of a building that was demolished and dumped in the water a century ago, according to Sera.
Concrete, pavement and rusty rebar are now under the water and exposed on the beach by changing tides and erosion.
“We understand that closing these beach paths and the erosion area may cause an inconvenience but, our number one priority is to maintain and protect public safety," Sera said in a written statement. "The area will remain closed until the city can fully assess the situation and develop a plan to remediate these hazards.”
ALSO READ: How Debby could impact NJ this week: 3 scenarios
How to get onto Cove Beach
The city requests the public to use the access road located on Lagoon Blvd to enter and leave the Cove Beach. The Cove Beach 4-by-4-foot area remains open.
Sera told the Press of Atlantic City that it's not known what exactly is buried under the sand at Cove Beach as it used to be a dump.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Latest additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Road trip! The hottest theme parks in the Six Flags-Cedar Fair family
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5