Have you seen this missing Gloucester Township, NJ woman?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month, and police are asking the public’s help to locate her.

On July 1, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section.

Police said the family last heard from her via social media on May 18.

Albano is described as being a white female, approximately 5 feet tall, and weighing 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police said Albano may be in Camden or in the Kensington area of Philadelphia.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Albano’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

