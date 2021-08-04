Have you seen him? Westampton, NJ man wanted for alleged neighbor assault, car theft
WESTAMPTON TWP. — The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is joining local police in asking for the public's help to find a 44-year-old resident accused of breaking into the home of his elderly neighbors, assaulting them, and making off with their vehicle in the middle of the night.
According to a release, Rhys Lershe of Winstead Drive entered a home on that street through a bedroom window shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, allegedly demanding the keys to a black, 2014 Kia Optima owned by the elderly couple who live there.
Lershe is then alleged to have assaulted the couple before leaving in the car.
The couple called police to report the assault, and were both transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
The Kia Optima is registered in New Jersey, license plate LJH89D. Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on Lershe's whereabouts is asked to contact Westampton police at 609-267-8300, or call 911.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.