Have you seen him? Blairstown, NJ cops find man’s car at stadium

BLAIRSTOWN — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Daniel A. Cannone was spotted on a home’s Ring doorbell footage, according to authorities. Police said he appeared to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts and was carrying a backpack.

His car then was found parked at Skylands Stadium, after the investigation led to the Frankford and Augusta area of Sussex County.

Cannone is described as 6 feet and between 160 and 180 pounds. He also is known to wear black framed glasses, police said.

Since the Skylands Stadium holds a popular, seasonal "Jack O'Lantern Experience" on weekends, police have asked anyone who recently attended to report anything suspicious or a possible sighting of Cannone or his vehicle.

Any information on Cannone’s whereabouts can be shared with the Blairstown Police Department, State Police or a local law enforcement agency.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.