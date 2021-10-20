Have you seen him? Blairstown, NJ cops find man’s car at stadium
BLAIRSTOWN — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old man last seen on Saturday.
Daniel A. Cannone was spotted on a home’s Ring doorbell footage, according to authorities. Police said he appeared to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts and was carrying a backpack.
His car then was found parked at Skylands Stadium, after the investigation led to the Frankford and Augusta area of Sussex County.
Cannone is described as 6 feet and between 160 and 180 pounds. He also is known to wear black framed glasses, police said.
Since the Skylands Stadium holds a popular, seasonal "Jack O'Lantern Experience" on weekends, police have asked anyone who recently attended to report anything suspicious or a possible sighting of Cannone or his vehicle.
Any information on Cannone’s whereabouts can be shared with the Blairstown Police Department, State Police or a local law enforcement agency.