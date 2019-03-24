Have you seen her? Toms River teen still missing since Friday

TOMS RIVER — A 14-year-old girl who never came home from school on Friday was still missing on Sunday, according to her father.

The search for Ashley Combs of Toms River began with a Facebook post by her father Rob Nieratko and a plea to share.

Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said they were investigating her whereabouts on Saturday but did not consider her disappearance suspicious. Messina said Combs may be with a friend.

Long Branch Police on Saturday shared a post on their Facebook page from the National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. with a message that Combs may in Long Branch.

Nieratko updated his initial post on Sunday morning that she is still missing. By early afternoon, he had not responded to a message left by New Jersey 101.5.

Combs was last scene wearing light colored jeans and a black hoodie.

Toms River police asked anyone with information about her location to call 732-349-0150.

Vin Ebenau and Mark Anthony contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

