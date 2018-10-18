Have you seen her? Teen flees South Jersey hospital on foot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A 16-year-old teenage girl who was staying at a group home ran away while she was at a hospital for an evaluation.

Allison Wade was being escorted by the Laurel Landing staff to a van after a crisis evaluation meeting at Jefferson Hospital in this township when she got away from the group on foot, according to police.

Police said Wade may be headed to Gloucester Township, where her mother lives, or the Glen Oaks section of Clementon, where her father lives.

Wade was last wearing a white shirt, blue sweat pants with yellow hospital stripes. She is 5 feet 2 inches, 144 pounds with blue eyes and auburn colored hair.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 856-589-0330.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

https://youtu.be/zxyFjeNXOTI