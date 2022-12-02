Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks.

For some it was steady or up slightly.

For others it was the last straw.

People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes we pay, just for the privilege of owning your own home.

New Jersey continues to top the list year after year as the state with the highest property taxes of all 50 states.

As the governor once said, if taxes are your issue, this is probably not your state.

The actual quote is as follows: “If you’re a one-issue voter and tax is your issue, either a family or business, and if that’s the only basis upon which you’re going to make a decision, we in New Jersey are probably not your state."

He doubled down on that statement midway through his first term.

Shockingly, the voters re-elected him and nothing will change anytime soon.

The bulk of most property tax bills goes to schools.

If you don't have kids or don't want to risk sending them to a public school or your kids are long out of school, it doesn't matter.

You are paying for it.

The driving force behind that is the NJEA, which is a major donor to the dominant political party in this state and will remain so until the electorate wakes up.

The problem is that when people do wake up, they realize that politically, things will probably never change, and they plan an exit strategy.

That is why is no shock that the state with the highest property taxes every year tops the list of the most outward-bound moves each year.

So as people plan for the holidays this time of year, after getting their annual tax bill New Jersey people also plan for the eventual exit from the highest taxed state in the country.

Happy Holidays from Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature!

